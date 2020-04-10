Morgan Stanley Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $95.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.13.

FRC traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

