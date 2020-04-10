Morgan Stanley Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $130.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.23. 1,124,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,901. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

