Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €221.64 ($257.72).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.