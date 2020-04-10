National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.
NNN traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
