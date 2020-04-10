National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley raised National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NNN traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

