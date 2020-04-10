NavCoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $326,768.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $326,768.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00045736 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,356,495 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

