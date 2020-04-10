Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $7.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. 564,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

