New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Stock Price Up 25%

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED) rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 20,999 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 97,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $492,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

New Destiny Mining Company Profile (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Destiny Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Destiny Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.