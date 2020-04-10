New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.74. 1,989,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,664. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

