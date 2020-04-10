Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial lowered Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 2,083,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,287. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

