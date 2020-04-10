NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:NGM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,890. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 75,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $1,361,063.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,640,642 shares of company stock worth $22,053,485.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

