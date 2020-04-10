NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Now Covered by Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGOV. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 688,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NIC by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

