No BS Crypto (NOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $30,864.54

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $30,864.54 and approximately $57,427.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.02745070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00201716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.