Nomura Cuts Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $31.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,235,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,241,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

