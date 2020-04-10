Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.00 ($37.21).

Shares of NOEJ traded up €1.27 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €19.95 ($23.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a fifty-two week high of €47.36 ($55.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

