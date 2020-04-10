Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Up 8%

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) shares rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 2,212 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

NESRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Northern Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.