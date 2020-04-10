NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.95. 12,991,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,668,278. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

