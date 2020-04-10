Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OCSL. National Securities began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 3,259,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,086. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $535.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.