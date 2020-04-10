Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 693,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 142,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 665.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 96,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 109,400,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,329,116. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

