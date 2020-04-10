ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of IX stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. 78,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,189. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. ORIX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. Analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. FMR LLC grew its position in ORIX by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ORIX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ORIX by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

