Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Pacira Biosciences stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 608,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,281. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

