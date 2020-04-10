Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PANL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,086. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 898,077 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

