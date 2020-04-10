Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 3.2%

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32.

About Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

