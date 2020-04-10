Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,239 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

