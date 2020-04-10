PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PEP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The company has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

