PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $133.63. 5,251,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748,663. The stock has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

