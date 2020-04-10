Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.39 ($27.20).

Get Peugeot alerts:

EPA:UG traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €13.42 ($15.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.94.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.