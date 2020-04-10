Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pfenex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,602,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfenex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 1,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 413,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 388,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 253,267 shares during the period.

PFNX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 229,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,624. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

