Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

PFE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,663,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,065,720. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

