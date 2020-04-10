Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $35.39. 26,663,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,065,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

