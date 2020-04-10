Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $364,377.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.01061287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033517 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00255844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00173480 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007488 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00059118 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,080,275 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

