Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 468,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,723. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

