Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.
Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 468,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,723. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.
In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.