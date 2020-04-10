Piper Sandler Boosts Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Price Target to $3.50

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNFR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

