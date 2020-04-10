Piper Sandler Cuts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $170.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.