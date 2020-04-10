Piper Sandler Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
MTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a hold rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.
MTLS stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 161,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.21 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 550,395 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549,933 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
