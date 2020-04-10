Piper Sandler Lowers Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a hold rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

MTLS stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 161,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.21 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 550,395 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549,933 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

