Piper Sandler Lowers NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $1.65

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. 3,099,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

