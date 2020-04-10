Piper Sandler Trims Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Target Price to $52.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.92. 2,013,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

