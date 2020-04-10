Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will announce sales of $350.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.36 million and the highest is $353.98 million. Plantronics posted sales of $468.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Plantronics by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

