Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.94.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 million, a PE ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares in the company, valued at $542,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.