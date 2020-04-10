PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.44.

PNM opened at $46.58 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

