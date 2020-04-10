Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Reaches $5.25 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $12,832.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00007740 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

