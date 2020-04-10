Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, hitting C$22.34. 2,411,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,207. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$17.47 and a 12 month high of C$35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

