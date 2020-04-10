Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:PBH traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$82.00. The company had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,399. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$102.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.3699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.577 dividend. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

