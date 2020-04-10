ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE PRA traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $23.31. 540,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.08 and a beta of 0.59. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 204,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

