Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,531,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

