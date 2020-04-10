Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Piper Sandler

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.39. 4,728,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $4,693,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 180.6% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 882,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,160,000 after buying an additional 568,018 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 82.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Progressive by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.