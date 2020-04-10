ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Shares Down 6.3%

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $35.37, 3,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Oil & Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.64% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

