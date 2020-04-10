PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE PVH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.51. 2,628,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,773. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PVH by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

