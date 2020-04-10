QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Cut to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QEP. Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.84.

NYSE QEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 13,827,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,068,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

