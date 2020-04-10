QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is focused on retaining its position in the chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It offers the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through commercialization by OEMs. Qualcomm is also likely to help users experience seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with best-in-class security. While the company has expanded its leadership to the high tiers with Snapdragon 700, Snapdragon 800 solutions should continue defining the premium tier benchmarks. In addition, it is poised to benefit significantly from the settlement with Apple. However, Qualcomm is likely to face softness in demand from China with Huawei gaining prominence in the local market and coronavirus impacting sales.”

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.01.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,419,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,456. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.