QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

QUIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 52,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

